OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Community School District officials highlighted some of the increased security features at some of the district's buildings, and offered ways there could be improvements, during Monday's board of education meeting at Career Campus.
The district has focused on several different areas of security — ranging from exterior building lighting, to key card access to restrooms only on floors that are on the same floor as a student at the high school — that have seen positive feedback among staff members.
District safety supervisor Clinton Kendrick and chief information officer Landon Allen took the board through some of the bigger changes, which have affected all buildings, but also improvements that are still in the process of being implemented.
"The board approved secure entrances at Horace Mann and James, but at Eisenhower, we previously had no ability to challenge someone from the outside of the building," Allen said. "At Eisenhower, we had a secretary give you a good look and decide if they were going to buzz you in. There was no, 'How can I help you? 'What are you here for?'"
Also, visitors to each of the schools must go through the RAPTOR program, which is a background check for anyone who might be on the sex offender registry list in any state. The technology also allows staff to print name tags and a reason why people are in the building.
"That's been an amazing technology added to each of our school buildings," Kendrick said. "Before a visitor shows up, they sign in and go somewhere, but now they have a sticker that specifies what area of the building they're going to."
Superintendent Mike McGrory wondered if people check in at one building using RAPTOR, if that would be good for all of them. Kendrick couldn't give a definitive answer.
"I've run into this and it's worked both ways. I don't know yet what the magic formula is," he said. "I've had some say they can just search it and it comes up. I think it depends on which tab we put them under, so I'm researching that to get clarification."
Board member Jeremy Weller asked if RAPTOR will be required for events in buildings.
"We've issued guidance to buildings, but it's essentially like if you're having parent-teacher conferences after school, and there are students that are actively present in the building, we don't need to go through RAPTOR to do that," Allen said. "If I'm coming to eat lunch with my students, or if there is an assembly in the gym, I need to go to RAPTOR.
"They select their name even if they're already in the system, but it still runs a background check."
Every building has secure entries, and Evans Middle School is still in the process of having a secure perimeter, but every other building has that with new, secure fencing.
The buildings also have exterior lighting, but more is anticipated at the high school, especially for darker areas along Second Street and more behind the high school on Fourth Street in some of the darker areas.
"The pit area is one we've been discussing. We've improved that area," Allen said.
"I think one of the biggest things I've heard from staff is how they've appreciated the security with the lighting," McGrory said. "We have a lot of staff working at night, and they're coming in early, and having that lighting makes them feel more secure."
Though every building now has card access, OHS has card access to restrooms, but students can only use the card on the floor they're currently on; the card is combined with a hall pass to keep track of who is in the halls during class time, but also limits the amount of people in the restroom at once.
"If you're on the third floor, then the card only works on the third-floor restroom," Allen said. "Not all students love it, but I've got a lot of good feedback from staff."
Four buildings have security cameras, but the other six are expected to have them installed by the end of the month.
Allen offered suggestions for future improvements.
"We already have some grants in progress for adding some crosswalks, and we have two or three buildings that rank really low for walkability," he said. "A crosswalk would have a sign with a push button with flashing strobe lights that would be powered with solar. It would be a significant improvement.
"I think something we should look at is having designated speed zones for our buildings. A lot of communities have a flashing light that signals 15 mph instead of 30," Allen said. "We don't have those anywhere to reduce speed, and it's just those kinds of little things we can do to help improve safety."
In other business:
— The district will not be inducting members into its alumni hall of fame this year, as associate superintendent Brad McCloskey said two individuals couldn't make it for health reasons, and felt they were "undeserving, which we disagreed with." The nominees will be carried over along with over 30 others who were, and the plan is to open the nomination period again in the spring.
The district will induct two members into its athletic hall of fame next week.
— The district officially began a major piece of the competition gym project by letting out bids for construction on Wednesday. Bids will be due on Oct. 12 and brought before the board on Oct. 23 for approval.
— The board approved paving projects at Schafer Stadium and Legion Memorial Field.
