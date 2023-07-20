OTTUMWA — It appears "The Pit" behind Ottumwa High School is about to be filled.
The Ottumwa Community School District made a proposal to the Ottumwa City Council Tuesday to take the lead on the long-discussed tennis court project that was to be one of the features of a rejuvenated Sycamore Park.
Instead, school district officials offered to take that 12-court project to a wide-open space on Center Street on the north side of the high school. The project is a joint venture between the school district, the City of Ottumwa and the Friends of Ottumwa's Parks, and it has been bid out twice, only to come in over budget both times.
"When barriers come up, how do you move past that barrier?" district superintendent Mike McGrory asked the council. "We started to think about how we could still keep the project alive. I think it's really powerful for our community to see the school district and city working together."
The school district proposed a 12-court, well-lit project that will have additional parking, restrooms and concessions. In addition to high school and tournament use, the district also pledged to make the courts open to the public, which was the original intent when the entities joined forces to contribute funding to the project.
The district's proposal was to start construction this summer and have it completed by the end of next spring.
"We know this is an ambitious timeline," McGrory said. "From a district perspective, we are wanting to move forward on this very quickly."
The district also will be in charge of annual maintenance and upkeep of the courts, which will be red and gray and have school branding. The district sees the addition of the tennis courts as part of a renovation around the high school campus, and would also would like to build a walkway to Schafer Stadium from the tennis courts, a distance of two-tenths of a mile.
"From a budget perspective, this will not exceed the city's funds they've already committed," said Landon Allen, the district's director of technology. "We anticipate large tournaments making their way here. The construction of the tennis courts will certainly contribute to improving that lot as it currently sets."
The council did not take official action, but did set a public hearing for Aug. 1 to restructure the bonding for the project. Since the courts were going to be built on city-owned property as part of the Ottumwa Parks Plan, the city could bond up to $750,000. However, the city can only bond for $700,000 if it's built on other property, which it would be in this case.
City administrator Philip Rath said moving the courts to another location would also allow more room for the indoor sports facility in Sycamore Park to expand if needed.
"Having the courts in an area like this opens up some opportunities with that, and this gives us an opportunity to re-evaluate a piece of that park plan," he said. "(In terms of bonding), if we still want to commit $750,000 for the project, we would have to determine where that comes from."
Aside from the bonding issue, council members were ecstatic about the possibility of giving an area of the city a needed facelift.
"I think this is a fantastic idea and it allows us to make some minor tweaks to the parks plan with the removal of this piece," council member Marc Roe said. "One of the things that concerned me was putting these courts in Sycamore Park, combined with the Ottumwa Sportsplex, was that we were eating away at what the idea of Greater Ottumwa Park was actually supposed to be.
"This is an area of the community that's been ignored for decades, so the idea we're actually bringing something into that area, I think is a wonderful idea. I'm excited to see it move forward."
Those who spoke stressed the pressing need for tennis courts, since the high school teams are struggling to host meets because of the dilapidated condition of the Dan Staggs Courts in Ottumwa Park.
"We would be able to have tournaments in the summer, people coming in from all over the Midwest at one time," said Mark Hanson, the former OHS boys tennis coach. "There are adult leagues we would have at night, lessons we would conduct during the day. All of these things would happen with a facility like this."
Bob Kramer, one of the leaders of Friends of Ottumwa's Parks, acknowledged the group was slow to start its part of the fundraising process because of the uncertainty of where the courts would be located and how much it would cost.
"That has been a major hurdle, because no grant committee is going to approve something if they don't know what it looks like or where it's going to be," Kramer said. "One of the problems with Sycamore Park was there would have to be tons of dirt moved and you'd destroy 20 to 40 trees, and I don't like cutting down a single tree."
The Friends of Ottumwa's Parks funding would go more toward restroom and concession construction, but Blaire Siems, who serves on the board, said "we are still very well-aligned to hit our goal."
"I think with the school system on board like this, it gives us an opportunity to do multiyear pledges, which I think is pivotal in making this project complete," she said. "I personally love the location of this. I think we could look at naming options for this.
"I think (Mayor) Richard Johnson parking lot has a great ring to it," Siems chuckled.
Johnson retorted back.
"When I finally retire I'll work in your concession stand," he chuckled. "My knees aren't good enough for tennis anymore."
McGrory stated his appreciation for the partnership with the city.
"The council has been a great collaborative partner and we're really excited about this project, and we're really excited to do it with you," he said.
