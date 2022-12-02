On Friday, the Democratic National Committee's Rules and Bylaws Committee voted to designate South Carolina as the leadoff presidential nominating state, a position Iowa has held since 1972.
The DNC proposed the following early presidential primary calendar at its meeting:
— Feb. 3, 2024: South Carolina.
— Feb. 6, 2024: New Hampshire.
— Feb. 13, 2024: Georgia.
— Feb. 27, 2024: Michigan.
Committee members noted that not following the party calendar could result in penalties, such as a loss of delegates.
Section 43.4 of Iowa law still requires political parties to hold precinct caucuses no later than the fourth Monday in February, a law Democrats will have to continue to follow — for now:
“The date shall be at least eight days earlier than the scheduled date for any meeting, caucus, or primary which constitutes the first determining stage of the presidential nominating process in any other state, territory, or any other group which has the authority to select delegates in the presidential nomination.”
Federal, state and local officials have provided statements regarding the DNC’s decision to end Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa:
“I believe the Democratic National Committee is on its way to making a grave mistake to upend our democratic nominating process. Coastal elites and party bosses put their thumb on the electoral scale to drown out the voices and values of middle America to advance their woke agenda. This move will further alienate rural Americans from the Democrat Party … Regardless of what the DNC says, I encourage the Iowa Democratic Party to move forward with its plan to follow Iowa law and hold Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses just as the Republican Party of Iowa is doing. Iowa should not allow coastal headwinds to blow away Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status.”
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate:
“I am very disappointed in the Democratic National Committee’s decision to apparently abandon Iowa. For 50 years, this state has done a fantastic job at vetting the candidates who wish to lead this nation. Iowans make presidential hopefuls from both parties answer the tough questions and undergo the rigors of earning their vote through grassroots campaigning. Without Iowa propelling him, it’s doubtful Barack Obama would have ever become president and it’s unfortunate the Democratic Party has forgotten that fact.
"I’m very pleased that the Republican National Committee will maintain Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status. I also agree with Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn’s statement that Iowa code requires the political parties to conduct caucuses prior to any other presidential nominating contest, and they plan to adhere to the state of Iowa’s legal requirements.”
Republican Sen. Ken Rozenboom, Iowa Senate District 19:
“[Iowa] has a unique position of getting the first-in-the-nation opportunity to weigh in on the presidential election, which means that we have a chance to see all presidential candidates up front and in person if we choose, so that’s a loss to Iowa. It’ll be a loss in economic terms because we won’t get near the attention that we once did, and it also reduces Iowa’s influence, I think, around the country … I know we’ve had a great run, but it would be very nice if we continued that. I’m disappointed.”
Republican Sen. Adrian Dickey, Iowa Senate District 44:
“I think it’s very important that Iowa stays the first state in the country in that presidential process, and I’m happy that the Republican Party has continued to have Iowa lead the way for that first-in-the-nation status … Iowans take the nomination process of the presidential election much more seriously than most every other state — probably more than any other state — and that’s because of the first-in-the-nation status … It needs to continue to be that way.”
Ross Wilburn, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party:
“Small rural states like Iowa must have a voice in our presidential nominating process. Democrats cannot forget about entire groups of voters in the heart of the Midwest without doing significant damage to the party for a generation. I’m proud of the commitment Iowa Democrats have made to advancing diverse presidential candidates over the years.
"It’s disappointing to see a characterization of caucuses that does not reflect the historic reforms that we proposed. The new Iowa caucuses will be a simplified vote-by-mail process that increases accessibility and grows our party.
"Iowa does not have the luxury of conducting a state-run primary, nor are Iowa Republicans likely to support legislation that would establish one. Our state law requires us to hold a caucus before the last Tuesday in February, and before any other contest.
"When we submit our delegate selection plan to the Rules and Bylaws Committee early next year, we will adhere to the state of Iowa’s legal requirements, and address compliance with DNC rules in subsequent meetings and hearings.”
Louise Esveld, chair of the Marion County Democrats:
“While disappointing, this action by the DNC is not unexpected. However, Iowa law requires that political parties hold their caucuses prior to the last Tuesday in February and before any other contest. I look forward to the next Iowa caucuses and to a new, more accessible process for prioritizing presidential candidates.”
Kathryn Kaul-Goodman, chair of the Mahaska County Democrats:
“While the news that the Iowa caucuses will no longer be first in the nation is disappointing, our focus as Democrats in Mahaska County continues unchanged — which is to fight for a better, fairer and brighter future for everyone in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.