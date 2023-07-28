Editor's note: This is the sixth installment to run in the Ottumwa Courier of a series of facts and stories of Ottumwa High School through the years, in a lead-up to OHS' 100th anniversary, which is scheduled for Aug. 24-29. The OHS Centennial Committee will be offering details throughout the summer on the district’s social media channels, website, and local media, including The Courier.
One hundred years.
It's one thing Ottumwa High School and former math teacher/guidance counselor, Orville “Buck” Buckingham, have something in common. Both will celebrate their 100th birthday in August.
Buckingham graduated from Prairie City High School in 1941, but due to a leg injury, he was not able to enlist in the military so he worked a few years helping the war effort before moving to Kansas to attend McPherson College. It was there he met his future wife, Etta Marie.
Then, the move back to Iowa began.
After graduation, Buckingham taught in Nichols and Delta, before landing a job in Ottumwa at Washington Junior High as a math teacher. His wife was also hired to teach science at Evans Middle School. Eventually, they both landed teaching positions at OHS. He also served as a class sponsor for several years.
He later earned his masters from Kirksville State Teachers College and attended Iowa State University and Drake. In 1962, he became a part-time guidance counselor. Three years later, he permanently moved from the second-floor math wing into the guidance department, where he served students until his retirement.
The 1967 Argus annual described the role of school counselors:
“Our counselors help develop our decision-making abilities. We should remember that to be good future leaders, we must first learn to solve our own problems and to answer our own questions. For this reason, we should seek help from qualified, present-day leaders, our guidance counselors.” (Nicki Sample, Academic Staff)
The 1985 Argus annual bid a fond farewell to Buckingham.
“After 38 years in education, Mr. Orville Buckingham has decided to retire. The one thing that Mr. Buckingham remembers most was the day the principal announced that President Kennedy had been shot. After leaving OHS, he plans on catching up on his hobbies.”
Even today, Buckingham has fond memories of his years at OHS. He remembers helping students with career plans and solving problems, both school-related and personal. He always encouraged students to seek a higher education.
He said, “Students are becoming much more purposeful and are more concerned with what’s going on.”
His office was located in the current guidance office location, with a view of the street. In the late 1970s, his view changed when the vocational annex was built. Both of his two sons, Stephen and Robert, are OHS graduates.
Buckingham is unable to take part in the OHS Centennial celebrations but wishes everyone a wonderful time.
