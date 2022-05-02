OTTUMWA — The Oskaloosa High School Bulldog Cafe will serve lunch to the public Thursday, May 5.
The cafe can serve up to 30 reservations. Lunch will be served in the front of Career Campus, located at 331 E. Main, promptly at 11:30 a.m. The public is asked to use the Main Street entrance.
The menu will feature chicken or beef taco salad, brownie pie a la mode and a beverage for $8. Reservations can be made by emailing mandy.walker ottumwaschools.com by Thursday, May 5 at 9 a.m. Meals can be dine in or carry out.
OHS students in the Culinary Entrepreneurial Opportunities class are involved in all aspects of operating the cafe. All proceeds support the program.