Ottumwa High School’s class of 1977 will host their 45th class reunion on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24.
On Friday, the class is invited to Warehouse Barbeque Co. and Brewhouse from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy barbeque and refreshing cocktails while catching up with old friends. Food and drink pricing is available at warehousebarbeque.com. Warehouse Barbeque Co. and Brewhouse is located at 2818 North Court in Ottumwa.
On Saturday, the class is invited to walk the halls of OHS at 2 p.m. Meet on the front steps of the school to join for a tour and class photo.
From 6-10 p.m., the class is invited to Ottumwa Golf and Social Club to celebrate their 45th class reunion. Appetizers will be served, followed by a dinner buffet. A cash bar and door prizes will be available with music by DJ Skinny. Festivities are $35 per person as is required in advance.
Please RSVP with payment by Friday, Sept. 2. Make checks payable to Joan Fall and mail to 315 Carter Ave, Ottumwa, IA 52501. For questions, contact Sue Wallace at sew0121@yahoo.com or 636-346-8573. Join the Facebook group to stay up-to-date on reunion news: OHS Class of ‘77 45th Reunion.
