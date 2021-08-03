OTTUMWA— Ottumwa High School is welcoming its students back with its annual block party.
The back-to-school event is set for 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 on the Second Street side of the building with a free hot dog supper for students and their families from 5-6 p.m.
In addition, the OHS band will perform on the steps, and other performing groups will be on display. Additionally, tables will be set up on the sidewalk plaza to promote extracurricular activities available to students.
At 6 p.m., Mark Hanson, OHS principal, will welcome everyone to the school, and parents and students will then move into the cafeteria to pick up their 2021-22 class schedule and meet teachers.
In the event of rain, outdoor activities will be moved inside.