OTTUMWA — In a sea of adult musicians in the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, Deacon Montgomery, Olivia Palen, Lydia Swarney and Donavan Newland get the opportunity to play with musicians who have decades of experience.
“It’s really nice to play more professional music,” Palen, a sophomore, said, “because we do play professional music in the high school, but I mean it’s high school level, we get to play … at the adult level — repertoire is a lot of fun.”
“It’s a lot more professional in the Ottumwa Symphony,” Swarney, a sophomore, said. “I was really surprised on how forward everyone was and we have a limited amount of time to get this done and accomplished, it was a step up and of course everyone is a lot older than me.”
They also build their skills.
“I feel like I know a lot more,” Swarney said. “I didn’t know what a key signature was until I got to high school, I didn’t know what key I was in. I didn’t know any scales besides like D and C. Finally I know my way around my instrument. I feel like your skills improve as you go on, so then you finally feel comfortable.”
Montgomery and Palen play cello, an instrument they said chose them. Montgomery, a junior, has been playing for eight years. He started in fifth grade, took lessons and fell in love with the instrument. Palen played for six years.
Getting to play for the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra was an opportunity Montgomery and Palen couldn’t pass up. Palen heard about OSO from Henry Weberpal, OHS’s orchestra director and OSO musician and assistant principal of the cello section. Weberpal encouraged Palen to join nearly two years ago.
Montgomery’s grandmother and Weberpal told him about the orchestra and encouraged him to join. Unlike Palen, he has only performed in one concert. It was a good time for him.
“I loved it,” Montgomery said. “It was great to play with people who were really talented and we sounded good and we had fun.”
Palen and Newland enjoy how different OSO is compared to the high school’s orchestra.
“In the high school orchestra we’re all kind of learning how to play with other people,” Palen said, “but then when you get to the Ottumwa Symphony it’s people that were in orchestra in high school — already know how to communicate with people across the orchestra. It’s already nice to have that set because you can just play music.”
“With the symphony, everyone who’s playing has a lot more experience and it’s harder music,” Newland said, “but it takes a lot less time to learn and get everything together.”
Newland also has been playing for several years. He came from a family of life-long musicians. After seeing his family play different instruments he decided to play the viola.
“I didn’t want to do violin because it’s really common,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t want to carry around a cello.” Newland has been playing in OSO for a year. He joined after a music teacher told him about it.
Swarney, like Newland didn’t want to pursue a common instrument, so she chose to take up string bass three years ago. Patty Babb, Orchestra Manager and first violinist, encouraged Swarney to join OSO two years ago.
Maggie Morrissey, OSO board president, has loved seeing the orchestra expand, especially since the high school musicians came on board.
“It really is important for us to stress too that we really do want to advocate for the school music programs, Morrissey said. “We just think that’s so important, you got to have little ones playing and teenagers playing and that’s how you get an Ottumwa Symphony. We’re here to make that happen if we can.”
Weberpal agreed and said the exposure to the orchestra has had a positive impact on his students.
“I think the main way in how it’s impacted the kids is that it is a source of inspiration,” Weberpal said. “I think students often look at their teachers, once I get out of that setting, I actually become a musician with Olivia and Deacon as a cellist. Playing with their teacher shows them just how much more that they can push themselves to really achieve their potential in music and in education.”