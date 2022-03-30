OTTUMWA — This much pink should be illegal! The Ottumwa High School Theatre Department will present the award winning musical, “Legally Blonde,” in the OHS auditorium April 14-15 at 7 p.m. and a matinee on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
Based on the film, “Legally Blonde” is the story of Elle Woods. After getting her heart broken by her college sweetheart, Elle creates a plan to follow her true love to the halls of Harvard Law School to win him back. With her loyal sorority sisters in tow, Elle meets new friends and enemies along the way and finds her true self in the process.
This fun, fabulous, feel-good musical comedy is a delightful reminder that being yourself never goes out of style. Director Jeff Leonard is excited to bring this modern musical to the high school stage.
“I have always had a great love for this show," Leonard said. "The kids have worked so hard on this to make it a reality and we have a lot of first time performers in this one. I can not wait for audiences to see what we all have created!”
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at ottumwahs.ludus.com.
In addition to Leonard, the “Legally Blonde” creative team includes Pam DeBoer, musical director; Abby Leonard, assistant director; Olivia Palen, student director; Cole Denner, choreographer; Ty Ware, scenic design; and Sara McElroy, stage manager.
Cast members include Lorna Bauer, Elli Bishop, Anikah Rath, Courtney Beal, Cloe Shaw, Maggie Haw, Jaclyn Blackwell, Joselynn Mallonee, Xander Johnson, Miles Hedgecock, Caleb Zigler, Janelle Eskew, Cole Denner, Chris Luedtke, Trey Hull, Annie Barrios, Abby Rodgers, Rodrick Rath, Drennan Lindberg, Katelin Valentine, Tavian Murphy, Guadalpe Contreras, Lydia Roling and Liam Maw. Crew includes Mac Payne, sound; Kate Bauer, projections; Hannah LaPoint, makeup; and Halley Garrison and Brenna Demuth, lights.