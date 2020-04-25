OHS Class of 2020 is the first class to have a time capsule. Students are encouraged to contribute high school memorabilia. Items may be dropped off at the Ottumwa Schools, 1112 N. Van Buren, in the lower level entry between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Questions? Contact Kolby Streeby at kolby.streeby@ottumwaschools.com.