OTTUMWA — The Moravia Marching Mohawks have been named the grand champions of the Parade of Bands from Ottumwa Oktoberfest 2021.
In the middle school division, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont took first place with Pekin in second. Moravia took the championship for Class 1A with second place going to Green City. In Class 2A, Central Lee took the title with Cardinal in second and Chariton in third. Ft. Madison won Class 3A with Albia following in second. A total of 11 bands competed in the parade competition. As host bands, Ottumwa High School and Evans do not compete in the contest.
The drumlins competition that followed in the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park saw four entries. Ft. Madison placed first, Moravia second, Albia third, and Green City fourth.