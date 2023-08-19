The people came and went over the last year. The mission, however, stayed the same.
The 100th anniversary celebration for Ottumwa High School is going to be one people remember for a long time.
That is indeed the hope as OHS kicks off its weeklong centennial celebration Thursday, and ending Aug. 29. From parades to guided tours to entertainment, almost all activities will be confined to about a six-block segment along Main Street and Second Street.
Yvonne Johnson, chair of the OHS Centennial Committee, was not one of those who was initially part of the planning for the celebration. However, for the Class of 1986 grad, it's one she's taken immense pride in.
"I think you do the best with what you have and you put your best foot forward. I believe in the alumni of Ottumwa High School, and I believe in the pride they have," Johnson said. "And I believe in this community, and that it will always stand behind and support any efforts to celebrate the high school."
Johnson is like many of the committee members, in that either alumni of the high school or staff members, or both. However, when the person leading the committee left the district, Johnson was thrilled to take the reins.
Johnson, who is the school district's director of food services, has worked for the district for 34 years and is one of its longest-tenured employees.
"(Superintendent McGrory) approached me because he knows I'm a proud of alumni," she said. "And I have a lot of dedication. It's been a lot of work, a lot of research, a lot of meeting with people and asking for things.
"It's been very rewarding. It's going to be amazing because there's so many people that you just don't know are going to step forward. They also take a great deal of pride in this."
As for the event itself, Johnson said much of what is planned was based on surveys and what alumni wanted to see. The most common responses were used to create events each day.
"That's why we're stretching it over a six-day period. Our actual birthday is Aug. 29, but we didn't want it just to be Aug. 29. We wanted it to lead up to that," she said. "We had people that said, 'I can't come on a Tuesday night, but I can be there on a Saturday or Sunday.' Or, 'I'd love to see a tour of the building.'
"We're trying to keep this as minimal costs for everybody as possible," Johnson said. "We're not charging people to get in anywhere. We just want people to come out, enjoy as much of it as they can and just help us celebrate."
Thursday
The first day of the celebration is one of the lightest, but leads up to a big several days following.
From 5-7 p.m. on opening day there will be an alumni stroll down Main Street, as well as a Krazy Dayz event, which was a popular attraction when downtown businesses would be open longer than normal for shopping. The alumni stroll can begin or end at Career Campus where a "soda shop" will be housed, and a signature drink will be provided.
"Krazy Days was usually once a year, maybe twice a year, but usually in the month of August, right before school started. Business owners would dress in crazy costumes and they'd come out and have a crazy deal for you to lure into their store," Johnson said. "It was a great memory for thousands of Ottumwans, and a great memory for a lot of kids going back to school because you got clothes at a really good deal."
"We wanted to recreate that."
Johnson said the idea behind the alumni stroll was to allow OHS graduates to soak in how the downtown area has changed over the years.
"The Iowa Heartland History Connection has created QR codes that they're putting on buildings so that you can scan and it will tell you everything that's been in that building since it was created, which is really cool," she said. "You might remember it as a grocery store, but I remember it as a restaurant."
Career Campus will be kind of hub for the celebration. The soda shop will be run in the Bulldog Cafe by students, but the upper level of the building will feature more memories. Ten tables will be set up with old yearbooks, memorabilia such as Steve Chmelar's original foam finger, athletic uniforms and other items.
"We're also going to have a room set up with Iowa artists that will be creating things that are Bulldog or centennial related. Some of those people are alumni, and they will be creating and selling their goods there," Johnson said.
Also, the Wapello County Car Club will be setting up vintage cars along the 200 block of East Main Street near Krazy Days.
Friday
The number of activities increases on the second day of the celebration, with festivities running from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 10 p.m., culminating with a watch party for Ottumwa's football game at Keokuk.
The day is an early-dismissal for the school district, but three hours of the morning there will be an OHS alumni career fair for students at the high school. Johnson said every classroom will be filled with speakers, who will talk about what their life has been like since leaving OHS.
"We have all sorts of people that are doing different things. They're going to kind of circulate through every 10 minutes," she said. "They're going to move to other classrooms and talk about themselves and let the kids ask questions. We're anticipating a full house that day.
"Some became professional athletes, others are doctors, some of them opened their own business. It's more about where life took them."
The district has arranged for pep buses to leave OHS for Keokuk at 4:30 p.m. for the football game. Tickets will be for sale through the OHS activities office. For those that can't make it to the game, a viewing party will be held at Schafer Stadium with the game on a Jumbotron, and people can bring their lawn chairs, blankets. Concessions will be open during the game.
Also, watch parties will be held at other venues across the city.
"We've asked several of our local places if they would live-stream the game, like Morgan's Corner. WE've asked four or five different places, and our IT department will help them set it up if needed," Johnson said. "It's just a fun way to get everyone involved."
Saturday
By far the biggest day of the event, Saturday will feature a pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m. in the OHS cafeteria. Also, from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., food trucks will be open behind the Central Park stage.
At 10 a.m., the centennial parade will begin, taking path from the former O'Hara Hardware parking lot, up Washington Street, and along Second Street to the high school.
At noon, Ottumwa mayor Rick Johnson will read a declaration to recognize the high school's 100th birthday, followed by a ribbon-cutting. Then, a recreation of the 1924 panoramic picture in front of the school will be taken.
From 6-8 p.m. at Battle of the Bands will take place in Central Park, and a street dance will go from 8-10. Johnston anticipates at least six bands performing, with the winner getting a trophy that was made by the high school's metals dpeartment. Food trucks also will be available.
"We've had some random classes reach out and say they're going to put a float in the parade, and that's absolutely OK. I expect there will be some people that are motivated enough to put something together," Johnson said. "And that's what we love about this."
For the picture, Johnson said there are "zero expectations" about how many people will take part.
"We hope that everybody that wants to come and be a part of that will be. We aren't going to say, 'You can't be here,'" she said. "We aren't going to make anyone prove to use they are an alum. Second Street will be closed anyway for the parade, but we're anticipating people spilling out into the street.
"In that first picture, it was just current students, no alumni," Johnson said. "Everybody who wants to be a part of it can be, and we hope to have a good turnout."
Sunday
Guided tours of the high school will take place from noon-3 p.m. every 30 minutes, and starting in the auditorium.
Also that day, the school district has partnered with the City of Ottumwa for a free afternoon swim for alumni at The Beach from 3-8 p.m. While that is going on, at 5:30 p.m., a Battle of the Brushes event is planned in the OHS cafeteria and paintings will be auctioned off following the event, but that also depends on the number of painters participating.
There also will be about a five-minute video running, explaining the school's history and narrated by state Rep. Hans Wilz.
"That's how the tour begins. You come into the high school auditorium, watch the video and then staff members will be taking people around the building," Johnson said. "The video will run continuously at Career Campus."
Monday
Much of the activity on the penultimate day of the celebration takes place in the evening. A spaghetti supper will be held in the cafeteria for $5, and a trivia night will be held right after.
Tuesday
The celebration wraps up Tuesday, the actual birthday of the high school. Ottumwa hosts a volleyball match at Evans Middle School, and the plan is to have a birthday cake wheeled out onto the floor between the junior varsity and varsity contests.
Alumni will have to pay the regular gate fee for the volleyball match; only of only two events (the spaghetti supper being the other) in which alums will have to pay.
"We have worked really hard to try to do everything that it wouldn't cost the district hardly anything," Johnson said. "Mr. McGrory knows we've being frugal with what we're doing. People are donating their time."
Final thoughts
Throughout the planning process, Johnson has seen the pride in the community. She doesn't have anything to compare it to, however, but has seen positivity all around.
"I have pride in this town and this district, and I want to do my part to make sure it succeeds, and that people realize how important this is," she said. "But if you sit back and think about it, you're not going to get a much better education than right here. Your path to being successful and a productive member of society is right here.
"And I think everybody wants to do something with this, but nobody wants to do it all," she said. "I'm giving back to what has been given to me. Sometimes, it's just making a few phone calls. There's a deep pride here because it's been instilled in people, and you respect that and make it a priority."
