OTTUMWA — One person is dead following a motor vehicle collision Monday afternoon on the west side of Ottumwa.
At approximately 3:52 p.m., James Coe, 71, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. Highway 34 when he collided with a westbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Chris Ann Thoman-Shepard at the Venture Drive intersection.
Coe was pronounced dead at the scene, while Thoman-Shepard was uninjured. No charges have been filed as the case remains under investigation. Technical Accident Investigators with the Ottumwa Police Department processed the scene of the accident.
The Ottumwa Fire Department, ORMICS, Wapello County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol assisted with the investigation.
