OTTUMWA — ONE! Ottumwa will be having a music celebration via Facebook Live from 7-10 p.m. April 25.
Shiloh Seim, ONE! Ottumwa committee member, said the event will feature 13 musicians showcasing different genres from classical guitar to hip-hop.
“The musicians are donating their time to learn new technology,” she said. “There’s no budget for the musicians as they are not getting paid. They are just donating their time and it’s something they are all looking forward to.”
Seim said it was an idea she coordinated with Shea Greiner, vice president of engagement and organizational advancement for Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, and Andy Maw, newcomer relations coordinator from Welcome and Connect Service.
“We spoke about the tragedy that’s going on,” she said, “and thought it would be amazing to see them perform, to showcase the kindness and compassion we all have here in Ottumwa. We all have the same ambition, to see a celebration.”
Even though they all can’t physically meet in person, Seim said, “it will still be a really cool show, something to showcase to the community. Even though we are still separate, we are all trying to spread good together.”
Maw will be master of ceremonies for the event. Seim said she liked his speaking style and thought he would be a great person to host. She asked Maw if he would host and he agreed.
“I’ve overseen different events and liked this one,” Maw said. “It is about promoting Ottumwa and as the new relations coordinator for Welcome and Connect, what I do is tell the public about positive things, so this was something I just wanted to be a part of.
“The timing is a big part of it,” he added. “A lot of people have been stuck at home, and if we can bring some of the talent we have here in Ottumwa and showcase that, it will just make people happy.”
Seim agreed. “We [Greiner, Maw, and her] all care about our celebration and want to get that story out there,” she said. “Getting the show put together is a great thing. We want to showcase the positivity happening in the face of adversity. We’ve all been putting on lots of hours to get it accomplished.”