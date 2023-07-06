OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College will be hosting an open house for the new Criminal Justice Training Center Monday on the college's North Campus near the Ottumwa Regional Airport.
A ribbon-cutting will take place at 5:30 p.m., with tours to follow until 7 p.m. IHCC president Matt Thompson, members of the college's board of trustees, students, and others will be on hand for the open house.
The training center is one of the centerpieces of the bond referendum projects the region's voters approved overwhelmingly in 2021, and will be the second completed (the virtual classrooms in high schools opened last fall).
The center includes education classrooms, a multi-purpose training room, evidence lab and expanded space for the criminal justice program's virtual simulator. In all, the center features 10,600 square feet of renovation.
