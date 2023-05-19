OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Public Library has set its schedule for its summer reading programs, all of which start June 1 and end Aug. 11.
Adults can register for that program by going to ottumwapubliclibrary.beanstack.org, or by downloading the app. Returning readers can log in with last year's password and sign up for this year's challenge. Anyone who registers receives a registration prize and button.
Readers can track their reading with the website or the app's built-in timer. Reading for five hours will yield a five-hour button. Anyone who reads for 10 hours to complete the program will earn a completion prize and button and be entered into the Grand Prize drawing, which the winner can choose between three gift baskets that are each worth $50 in materials — a gardening basket, cooking basket or art basket.
For those who don't have internet access, a take-home reading log will be available.
Those who wish to participate in the children's and teen summer reading program may also register at ottumwapubliclibrary.beanstack.org or download the app, or register at the library.
For each hour read and logged and each activity completed and logged, badges will be earned and picked up at the children's desk at the library. After five hours of reading, which is halfway through the program, participants will receive a book to keep that can be picked up at the library.
For those who have completed the 10 hours for the program, they will receive a summer reading prize bag, a second book to keep and entry into the kids or teen grand prize drawings:
— For those ages 0-4, the grand prize is a play music set.
— For those ages 5-12, the grand prize is a karaoke machine, and second and third prizes are a find-your-voice prize pack.
— Those ages 13-18 will receive a $75 Amazon gift card as the grand prize.
Throughout the children's and teen reading program, there will be entertainment and programs at the library almost every week starting June 8.
For more information on any of the programs, contact the library at (641) 682-7563.
