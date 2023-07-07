OTTUMWA — Casey Clodt, RN and Tim McCready, RN, of Ottumwa Regional Health Center (ORHC) were recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Patient and family nominations submitted recognized both nurses for delivering exceptional quality of care at the bedside to their patients, supporting the visitors and family and supporting the values of Ottumwa Regional Health Center.
Clodt, a nurse in ORHC’s Women and Family Center, was recognized for supporting a family through a quickly developing premature birth. She delivered outstanding care and compassionate service before, during and after a healthy delivery.
McCready, who works in the hospital’s Acute Rehabilitation Unit, was nominated by a patient’s husband who praised his caring nature and willingness to teach and answer questions to ensure the best ongoing care for his wife.
“We are so proud of the work that all our nurses perform every day at ORHC to fulfill our mission of making our communities healthier,” said William Kiefer, CEO of ORHC. “And we are very pleased to recognize Casey and Tim for exemplifying our commitment to delivering high quality, compassionate care and service to everyone who trusts us with their health and wellness.”
