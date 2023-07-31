OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center (ORHC) will open its new $4.6 million cardiac catheterization lab with a public grand opening Tuesday at the McCreery Cancer Center located at 1001 E. Pennsylvania Ave.
The newly constructed 2,500-square foot cath lab features upgraded technology and equipment that enable a leap forward in ORHC’s fight against heart disease in the area.
Members of the community are invited to attend the celebration to learn more about the lab and how its state-of-the-art capabilities benefit the overall health of the hospital’s communities.
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and appetizers will be served. An official ribbon-cutting will take place at 5 p.m. and tours of the new area will be available.
ORHC, an Accredited Chest Pain Center, is only facility within an 80-mile radius offering cardiac catheterization. The providers and technology within the cath lab will be able to diagnose and provide treatment for heart blockages and other cardiac conditions without patients leaving the area.
“This is truly an exciting time for Ottumwa Regional Health Center and the entire region we serve,” said William Kiefer, CEO of ORHC. “The completion of this project ensures people in southeast Iowa have quick access to timely, quality health care close to home, another example of our commitment to making our community healthier.”
In addition to the interventional imaging technology, the new cath lab includes 12-lead EKG and intravascular ultrasound technology to further enhance the diagnostic and interventional cardiac capabilities available at ORHC. The new cath lab enables a large number of interventional cardiology procedures including:
— Coronary angiogram – diagnostic left heart catheterization
— Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) – also known as angioplasty with stent placement
— Right heart catheterization
— Biventricular Pacemaker insertions
— Implantable Cardiac Defibrillator insertion
— Peripheral (legs, arms, neck) angiogram and intervention
— Cardioversion
— Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE)
— Implanted Cardiac Event Monitor (Loop Recorder)
To learn more about ORHC’s heart care services, visit its cardiac care website at www.ottumwaregionalhealth.com/cardiac-care.
