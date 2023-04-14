OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Regional Health Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been recognized for its quality care and service with a Center of Distinction Award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
To earn the award, the center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes and a patient satisfaction higher than 92% for 12 consecutive months.
The ORHC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
“I am honored that we have received another Center of Distinction award, and we appreciate the support from everyone at ORHC and all the surrounding communities," said Jessica Hicks, DO, medical director of the ORHC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center. "With some of the best healing rates in the country, local residents can be sure that our specialized physician-led wound care can help them heal."
Chronic wounds are a growing healthcare problem with unrealized risk. Currently, almost 7 million Americans suffer from chronic, non-healing wounds. Early detection and treatment of non-healing wounds can prevent severe complications, such as infection, hospitalization or amputation.
Leading-edge treatments at ORHC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
To learn more about ORHC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, visit ottumwaregionalhealth.com.
