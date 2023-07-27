OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Regional Health Center recently announced that Debra McLeland, director of cardiopulmonary services, has been recognized as the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner.
The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.
“At Ottumwa Regional, we share Lifepoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said William Kiefer, CEO of Ottumwa Regional. “We are extremely proud to recognize Debra for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She consistently exceeds expectations each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
McLeland was nominated by a four of her ORHC colleagues. She was recognized by Kiefer during the facility’s Mercy Award Reception on June 28. During the reception Kiefer noted, “McLeland is not only a leader, but also a mentor to her peers. She goes above and beyond to recognize and praise the hard work of her colleagues. Her generosity and willingness to assist new and struggling leaders is evident in the performance of those who are fortunate to have her guidance.
“McLeland's leadership style is genuine and heartfelt. She embodies Lifepoint's Core Values by continuously championing patient care, doing the right thing, and acting with kindness. Her dedication to these values sets a high standard for the rest of the team to follow. McLeland embraces individuality and serves people from all walks of life with a variety of challenges. Her selflessness, love, and mercy are evident in her words and actions each and every day. McLeland is truly making a positive difference in the lives of those around her, both in the hospital and in her personal life.”
Despite her busy schedule, McLeland is an active volunteer in her community. For many years, she has volunteered at a primary school reading program, partnered with Race for the Cure for over a decade, facilitated Freedom from Smoking, and worked with Relay for Life. In addition, she and her husband regularly put together bags for the homeless year-round, and even include items for pets if they have them.
McLeland is among the 60 company-wide finalists for the 2023 Lifepoint companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, in August.
