OTTUMWA — Although Ottumwa Small Business Alliance (OSBA) meetings were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, OSBA Founder Connie Hammersley-Wilson still finds ways to support the 110 OSBA members.
“I’m their advocate and need to make sure I’m advocating for them,” Hammersley-Wilson said.
OSBA was founded in October 2019. It gives local small business owners the chance to connect with one another. Typically they met at 7 a.m. on Thursdays once a month at Hotel Ottumwa, but had to end in person meetings in late February.
Many of the connections now, Hammersley-Wilson said, happen virtually by email or through Zoom. Hammersley-Wilson tries to keep members updated with future meetings and with information that can help local businesses financially through an email group under the “COVID-19” list. She also shares any information she finds on Facebook.
“It makes me feel good to know who they can trust,” she said. “Anything I can do to help them get their business out is what I want to do. I’m keeping them in the forefront — making sure they know I am here to help them in any way I can.”
“As soon as we are able to meet again and having that contact,” she added, “whether it’s phone calls, texts, or through Facebook posts, I just want them to know I am here for them, being there and doing this is what’s important. The most important part is making sure they have up-to-date information and get the support they need to make those contacts. We are here to help them. We’ll look forward to doing what we can to help them and meeting up afterwards.”
Hammersley-Wilson isn’t sure about the future of OSBA in the upcoming futures, but she’s hopeful that “small business owners will get through this together and find means and methods to continue to support.”
Those with questions or interested in joining OSBA can contact Connie Hammersley-Wilson at conniejo.wilson60@gmail.com