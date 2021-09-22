OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is hosting its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at St. John Auditorium.
The concert, “America the Beautiful,” will also feature the Indian Hills Community College Chorus. The concert opens with “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Aaron Copland. Other selections include “American Salute” by Morton Gould, “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein, “Bugler’s Holiday” by Leroy Anderson, “El Salon Mexico” by Copland, and “Sate Street Strut” by James “Red” McLeod.
The chorus will then join the symphony for “America the Beautiful” by Samuel Ward. After that, the chorus will perform “Shenandoah” by James Erb and “Goin’ to Boston” arranged by Alice Parker. The finale, which brings both groups back together, is “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
The OSO will be under the direction of Dr. William LaRue Jones, and the chorus will be directed by Dr. Janene Sheldon.
Admission to the concert is by season ticket or $25 at the door, and K-12 and IHCC students are admitted free with student ID.
Attendees can arrive at 6 p.m. for a viewing of the Indian Hills Art Collection while sampling at complimentary glass of wine or gather in the formal lounge area for a pre-concert happy hour with hors d’oeuvres prepared by Frank Tafta.
To make reservations for the happy hour and art gallery experience or for more information, contact Mary Beth Hammer at 641-777-1691.