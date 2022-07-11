The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors recently elected officers to two-year terms beginning fiscal year 2023.
Officers include Dennis Willhoit, president; Jane Kramer, vice president; Barb Sasseen, secretary; and Sue McMillin, treasurer.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors is the governing body that coordinates six concerts and four fundraising events in Ottumwa each year. The board also works in support of the Orchestra Guild in presenting the annual Christmas Ball. Annual fundraising events that OSO conducts include 25 Men Who Can Cook, preparing for its 12th annual; Divas Who Dish, preparing for its sixth annual; Party by the Pool, preparing for its third annual; and Tenors & Tapas @ the ToCA in its second year.
Balance of the Ottumwa Symphony Board of Directors include Patty Babb, Pam DeBoer, Mary Beth Hammer, Steve Miller, Luke Miller, Linda Montgomery, Alex Morley, Bob Morrissey, Maggie Morrissey, Sally Phippen, David Sharp, Jessica Thompson, Janet Vinyard, Margaret Vittetoe, Henry Weberpal, Cherielynn Westrich and Jennifer Wilson.
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild members include co-chairs Nicole Peyton and Shea Greiner in addition to members Kim Ardueser, Courtney Brown, Stephanie Ellis, Tara Hamilton, Brandie McWilliams, Patricia Morley, Kristen Payne, Misty Woods, Ashlie Vivian and Ann Youngman.
William Larue Jones is the OSO music director and conductor, a position he has held since 2016, while David Sharp has served as associate conductor since 2010. Babb serves as manager, a position she has held during the entire 35-year history of the symphony.
As their 36th season emerges, the Ottumwa Symphony Youth Orchestra, under the management of Luke Miller, band director at Cardinal High School, will begin to take shape with their initial concert date to be determined. Two youth orchestras will be composed of students in grades 8-9 and 9-12, respectfully, representing schools and private studios from throughout the greater Ottumwa region.
OSO’s concerts kick-off with their Fall Concert at Indian Hills on Oct. 8, with a Wild West theme preceded by a Happy Hour. Their Holiday Concert at Bridge View Center is scheduled for Dec. 11, followed by their Winter Concert at Indian Hills on March 4, titled “Talent from Within.” Their Spring Concert is scheduled at Bridge View Center on May 13 titled “Orchestral Fireworks.” Music-on-the- Green will complete the season in June.
