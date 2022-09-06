The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra has announced the establishment of two new youth orchestras: the Ottumwa Symphony Youth Philharmonic and the Ottumwa Symphony Youth Orchestra.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra principal tubist will also become the manager for the Youth Orchestras, while the new conductor for the Youth Orchestra will be professional violinist and Orchestra Instructor Snow Zhang.
OSO has a vision to provide a quality orchestra experience for young musicians in southeast Iowa. They have created two youth orchestras to assist in realizing their goal. A Philharmonic Orchestra for young musicians in grades 6-8 is intended to be a strings-only orchestra. A Symphonic Orchestra is for young musicians in grades 9-12 and is intended to be a full orchestra that will include woodwinds, brasswinds and percussion.
The groups will have a full season of concerts scheduled that is divided into two terms: fall and spring. Each term consists of 10 Sunday afternoon rehearsals and a concert. The date for the first concert is Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 228 W 4th Street, Ottumwa. First auditions were held in May with others auditioning since then. The first term will be just under 20 musicians participating in each group, and they plan to continue auditioning musicians throughout the term in an effort to increase the size of the groups for the second term. Interested parents or students are encouraged to contact Luke Miller, OSO Youth manager, at 641-680-3126 for further information.
Miller is the director of bands at the Cardinal Community School District and has been teaching music for 23 years. He serves on the Iowa High School Music Associations adjudicator list and has been a judge at several events over the years. Miller has been playing tuba since 6th grade and also is a member of The Lowly Brass and Ottumwa Municipal Band in addition to the Ottumwa Symphony.
His past performance experience includes the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony, the Kalamazoo Symphony, the Battle Creek Symphony and the South Bend Symphony. A graduate of Highland High School, he holds a bachelor’s in music education from the University of Northern Iowa, and a master’s in tuba performance from Western Michigan University. While in college, Miller was twice selected for the International Collegiate Tuba/Euphonium All-Star Ensemble at international tube conventions, making the final rounds twice.
OSO Youth conductor Khang has served as orchestra instructor at the Master Players Music Festival, assistant conductor of the Recording Project Symphony Orchestra and instructor coach of violin at the University of Iowa and the University of Delaware. Snow has teaching experience in the Shanghai Shuyi Art School and the Shanghai Youth Center. She has multiple violin solo experiences in Shanghai, The University of Iowa Symphony, The Master Player’s Symphony, the 17th Okiden in Okinawa, Japan, and the East China Normal University Symphony, in Shanghai, China.
She holds a bachelor’s in music from East China Normal University, a master’s in music performance from the University of Delaware and is currently working on her doctorate in musical arts at the University of Iowa.
