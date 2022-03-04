OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra recently held its annual Young Artist Competition, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ottumwa.
On Feb. 27, nine high school musicians from throughout Iowa participated in the competition, including Oliva Palen, Ottumwa High School, cello; Claire Sauder, Iowa City High, cello; Saran DenHerder, Adel High School, French horn; Adam Zeithamel, Iowa City High, cello: Anna Rowley, Roosevelt High, cello; Adrian Bostian, Iowa City High, cello; Jack Stremlow, Davenport High, piano: Aviana Holst, home schooled, DeWitt, Iowa: and Rashaan Bryant, Linn-Mar High, violin.
Judging the competition were professors of music at Truman State University and Iowa Wesleyan University.
Adam Zeithamel won first place and received a $300 stipend and the opportunity to be featured at the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert; second place went to Rashaan Bryant, who received a $200 stipend; and third place went to Claire Sauder, who received a $100 stipend.