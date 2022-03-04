Young Artist Competition

2022 Young Artist participants in the front row from left to right are Oliva Palen, Rashaan Bryant, Adam Zeithamel and Adrian Bostian. In the back row from left to right are Saran DenHerder, Anna Rowley, Claire Sauder and Jack Stremlow. Not pictured is Aviana Holst.

 Submitted photo

OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra recently held its annual Young Artist Competition, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ottumwa. 

On Feb. 27, nine high school musicians from throughout Iowa participated in the competition, including Oliva Palen, Ottumwa High School, cello; Claire Sauder, Iowa City High, cello; Saran DenHerder, Adel High School, French horn; Adam Zeithamel, Iowa City High, cello: Anna Rowley, Roosevelt High, cello; Adrian Bostian, Iowa City High, cello; Jack Stremlow, Davenport High, piano: Aviana Holst, home schooled, DeWitt, Iowa: and Rashaan Bryant, Linn-Mar High, violin.

Judging the competition were professors of music at Truman State University and Iowa Wesleyan University.

Adam Zeithamel won first place and received a $300 stipend and the opportunity to be featured at the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert; second place went to Rashaan Bryant, who received a $200 stipend; and third place went to Claire Sauder, who received a $100 stipend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you