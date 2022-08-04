Enjoy an evening of live music performed by local classical guitarist S. Sean Six on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the home of Cherielynn Westrich and Ross McCombs.
The gathering begins with a social at 4 p.m. followed by a two-hour private concert in a beautiful outdoor pool setting at 5 p.m.
The evening will include hearty hors d’oeuvres and wine throughout the event, so put together some friends and your lawn chairs and enjoy what is sure to be a memorable evening of live and up-close entertainment by a native Ottumwa artist.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is passionate about bringing live classical music to the people of Ottumwa and southeast Iowa. This private concert showcasing the talent and music of Ottumwa native S. Sean Six is a great opportunity to enjoy local classical talent, while socializing with your friends and the folks who work behind the scenes to coordinate 50-plus musicians and music professionals in our fair city.
S. Sean’s musical career began at age nine with a rented instrument and group lessons at Reifsnyder’s Music Shop in Ottumwa, an incubator for many local musicians. His interest continued as he studied with Tony Blew, where he learned to play blues and rock n’ roll. While living in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sean began taking lessons from guitarist extraordinaire Gary Hutchison. Through Hutchison, he met Paul Mendy, who introduced S. Sean to the rich tradition of the classical guitar and changed his musical direction.
S. Sean went on to study at the University of Colorado at Boulder under Charles Wolzien, head of Guitar Studies, completing his undergraduate work in guitar performance. He was the recipient of the Ted and Nancy Anderson Music Award, a prestigious award presented by the College of Music.
He then began graduate guitar course work at the University of Denver under the direction of Ricardo Iznaola, chair of the Strings Department and renowned pedagogue. His work and studies have provided him opportunities to study with performers from throughout the world.
S. Sean has worked as a contract musician for the classical music station KVOD in Denver, a featured performer for the U. of Colorado Artists Series and has been aired over Colorado Public Radio and TV. Currently he teaches, performs and composes in southeast Iowa. S. Sean has released his first album entitled “Water.” A second album, “Fire,” has been recorded and is in the studio phase.
Hosts for the evening are Westrich and McCombs; Patty and Alan Babb; Steve and Cheryl Miller; and Maggie and Bob Morrissey. Tickets can be purchased on the Ottumwa Symphony website at ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net. Reservations can also be made by email at bob.morrissey@hotmail.com.
All proceeds from this event will assist the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra in performing six concerts annually in Ottumwa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.