The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor and Music Director William LaRue Jones, will present its Spring Concert “Royalty Romance Rapture” on Saturday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Bridge View Center.
The concert will include two featured artists: violinist Katya Moeller, who will be featured in Violin Concerto N. 4 in D Major, K. 218 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Adam Zeithamel on cello, the winner of the 2022 OSO Young Artists Competition. Zeithamel will be featured in Dvorak’s Cello Concerto in D, Op. 104 first movement. This concert is sponsored by the Wapello County Foundation.
The Symphony opens the concert with “Overture to ‘La Belle Helene’” by Jacques Offerbach, followed by the “Water Music Suite” by George Frederick Handel, arranged by Hamilton Harty – Largo, Allegro.
Prior to intermission the orchestra will present Cello Concerto in D, Op. 104, first movement featuring Zeithamel on cello. Zeithamel, the winner of the Symphony’s recent Young Artist Competition sponsored by the Rotary Club of Ottumwa, is in his junior year at Iowa City High School. A student of the Preucil School of Music, he has been playing cello for 13 years and is the 2022 recipient of the Interlochen Orchestra Full Scholarship.
The concert continues with Violin Concerto No. 4 in D Major, K. 218 Allegro, Andante-Cantabile, Rondeau featuring Katya Moeller. Most recently, Moeller, age 16, was named grand champion on the ENKOR International Violin Competition and was one of ten semi-finalists of the Ysaye International Music Competition in Liege, Belgium
The concert concludes with “Symphony #2 (Romantic)” by Howard Hanson – Adagio, Andante con tenerezza, Allegro con brio. Following the concert attendees are invited to an afterglow in the Bridge View Center Lobby.
Admission is by season ticket, online at ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net or tickets are available at the door. Students with a student ID are admitted without charge.