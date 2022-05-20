The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra has announced a change in conductors for Music-on-the-Green this season.
In June of 2010, David Sharp stepped in to conduct the MOTG concert for the first time and has been arranging, planning and conducting this concert ever since. This year, OSO needs a little help from Sharp’s friends to make it happen.
Sharp has been experiencing some major health issues the last few months, and his doctor has informed him that the next step in this battle is a stem cell transplant. This procedure has been scheduled for May 20 and will require a three- to four-week hospital stay as part of the plan for complete recovery.
Sharp has friends, and many have conducting experience. Some play in the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra and several are on the Board of Directors, and they all want to contribute. This “tribute concert” will take place June 5 at 7 p.m.
In the time leading up to his transplant, Sharp has been his typical busy self, helping select and arrange music, making sure it gets into the right hands and makes the conductors happy, and managing all the little details that make this concert a crowd favorite. One of the featured numbers at the concert will be, of course, “A Little Help from my Friends.”
Guest directors for Music-on-the-Green include Patty Babb (Ottumwa High School Orchestra, retired), Pam DeBoer (Evans Junior High Band), Henry Weberpal (Ottumwa High School Orchestra) Tom Shadonix (Strings Instructor at Indian Hills), Mark Heidel (University of Iowa Bands) and Norman Brooks (Mid-Prairie Schools).
OSO is grateful for the many years this concert has been sponsored by the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation. There is no admission for this concert; the opportunity to make a free-will offering to support the good work of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra will be provided.
The concert will be held at the Marge Dodd Stage on the beautiful Indian Hills Community College campus for this seasonal favorite. Bring a picnic, a beverage of choice, a comfortable chair and, of course, friends and family. In case of rain or inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Hellyer Student Life Center right next to the stage.