The Ottumwa Symphony Guild will hold their annual Christmas Ball on Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Club, located at 304 Golf Avenue East, in Ottumwa. The theme of this year’s Ball is “A Nutcracker Christmas.”
The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, featuring musical guest Jim Langland on the piano, a charcuterie board and a full cash bar, including such signature martini options as “The Nutcracker” and “The Sugar Plum Fairy.” Patrons may bring wine in should they wish for a $10 corking fee.
At 7:30 p.m., enjoy a buffet featuring slow roasted center cut beef tenderloin with red wine demi clace, chicken marsala, rosemary garlic mashed potatoes, holiday roasted vegetables, salad and a roll. A vegetarian option of stuffed zucchini is available. An assorted dessert table follows, including a delicious assortment of cake balls and truffles prepared by the Ottumwa High School Culinary Arts students.
Dancing to the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra big band No Strings Attached begins at 9 p.m.
No Strings Attached, under the direction of Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Associate Director David Sharp, is composed of 16 of the finest musicians in Iowa and the Midwest. The band will play traditional holiday music and everyone’s favorite dance tunes from the 1930s to today.
As a special memento of the evening, Ottumwa High School Bulldog Manufacturing students have created 3D printed commemorative ornaments that will be complementary to each couple attending. Patrons will have the choice of a nutcracker or a ballerina ornament.
The Christmas Ball is a very merry way to kick off the Christmas season locally. Reserved tables are available to accommodate attendees wishing to put a group together. Formal attire is appropriate dress for this occasion. Tickets are $75 per person. For information on reservations, call Kim at 641-777-7788.
The Ottumwa Symphony Guild is co-chaired by Nicole Larkin and Shea Greiner. Guild members include Kim Ardueser, Courtney Brown, Stephanie Ellis, Tara Hamilton, Brandie McWilliams, Kristin Payne, Misty Woods, Ashlie Vivian, Ann Youngman and Patricia Morley. Profit from this event assists the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra with costs associated with concerts performed annually in Ottumwa.
