OTTUMWA — Ever searching for new opportunities to whet the appetite of music aficionados, the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra will present Tenors & Tapas @ ToCA.
The event will be held on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Temple of the Creative Arts, located at 529 E. Main Street in Ottumwa. Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event will feature a combination of local and nationally recognized tenors, including Dennis Willhoit, John Concepcion, Mitch Usasz, Kyle Roemerman and David Bossou. They represent a wide range of styles and experience but share a genuine musical gift, a love of performing, a commitment to quality and a passion for delivering their very best.
A selection of tapas and beverages will be included in the festivities. Tickets for the evening are available on the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra website, ottumwasymphonyorchestra.com, or by calling Maggie for reservations at 641-680-0516.
In addition to this new experience, the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents seven concerts each year in Ottumwa, beginning with the Fall Music-on-the-Green Concert, the Fall Concert, the Holiday Kick-off Concert in November, followed by Christmas Ball in December, the Winter Concert in February, the Spring Concert in May and Music-on-the-Green in June.