The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra will present its winter concert, Sizzling Strings, on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium on the Ottumwa Campus of Indian Hills Community College.
Under the direction of Conductor and Music Director William LaRue Jones, the concert will have an emphasis on youth, as members of the Ottumwa High School Orchestra will perform side-by-side with OSO as the orchestra highlights and celebrates support of school string programs.
Performing with the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, these young musicians will augment their side-by-side experience with the chance to accompany cellist Henry Weberpal (their high school orchestra director) in the performance of “Lament.” Weberpal is the composer and soloist for this piece and a regular member of the OSO cello section.
This concert is sponsored by Community First Credit Union. The evening’s program includes “Eine Kleine Nacht Music” by Mozart; ”Ancient Aires” by Respighi; “Lyric for Strings” by Walker; “Lament” by Weberpal; and “Dances de Panama” by Still.
Admission for the concert is by season ticket or can be purchased online at ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net or at the door. Students are admitted free with student ID.
Following the concert, there will be an Afterglow hosted by Alex and Patricia Morley. Their spacious home at 514 East Alta Vista is located close to the Indian Hills Campus. Enjoy great company, get to know OSO musicians, staff and board members. Alex Morley is a 25 Men Who Can Cook prize winner and has promised snacks and beverages in line with that trophy. Tickets to the Afterglow are available online, or reservations can be made by calling 816-519-1217. Afterglow tickets are not included in the season ticket.