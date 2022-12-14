The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” concert was well received by an appreciative audience Sunday afternoon at Bridge View Center.
It was a festive occasion welcoming in the Christmas Season that included the full Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor and music director Dr. William LaRue Jones performing holiday standards. Special guests David Sharp performed his original arrangement of “The Christmas Song,” while Diana Upton-Hill joined them in singing “Merry Christmas, Darling” and “Little Drummer Boy.”
A special treat was the performance of Premier Dance Center students to the “Nutcracker Ballet,” followed by Master of Ceremony Dennis Willhoit’s selecting Santa elves from the audience to keep a watch out for Santa’s arrival. And sure enough, that Jolly Old Elf made his appearance and stayed around for visits, presents and photographs with children following the concert, while attendees enjoyed hot cocoa and Christmas cookies.
The concert was sponsored in part by the Dutch Country Store and Appanoose Rapids Mercantile. The audience response to the performance ensures that “Ottumwa Merry & Bright” will become an annual event for the Ottumwa Community.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents seven concerts annually in Ottumwa; remaining concerts this season include the winter concert “Featuring Our Own” in March at St. John Auditorium, the spring concert “Fireworks: The Orchestral Way” at Bridge View Center in May, and Music-on-the-Green on Marge Dodd Stage in June. In addition, the Ottumwa Symphony Youth Orchestras will present its second concert in the spring, under Ottumwa Youth Orchestra conductor Snow Zhang.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.