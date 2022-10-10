The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor and music director William LaRue Jones, presented its Fall Concert, “The Wild West,” on Saturday, Oct. 8 in St. John Auditorium.
The concert opened OSO’s 36th season with “Light Cavalry Overture” by Franz von Suppe, followed by “On the Trail” from “Grand Canyon Suite” by Ferde Grofe. That set the stage for the introduction of the Symphony’s new concertmaster, William Gentzsch, who was featured in “Liebesleid” and “Liebesfreud” by Fritz Kreisler. “Hoedown” from Copland’s “Rodeo” followed, and everyone enjoyed old-fashioned barn dance music with “Prairie Song” by Carl Strommen.
The grand finale, with a local touch, concluded the grand evening. OSO associate conductor and Indian Hills Community College professor of music David Sharp arranged a selection he titled “Horses, Cowboys, and Horses,” combining themes familiar to the audience, including “Big Country,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Rawhide,” “Bonanza,” and concluding with the famous theme song from the “Lone Ranger” (which is the final movement in Rossini’s “William Tell Overture”). It was a special moment in the history of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra.
Many attendees began the evening enjoying a Round Up Happy Hour in the Indian Hills Formal Lounge prior to the concert. Consistent with the western theme, there were many in jeans, boots and bandanas – who enjoyed such delicacies as cowboy caviar, happy trails mix, longhorn cheese and a special dessert referred to as a “cowpie.” As a special treat, the group was welcomed to the event with his rendition of “Don’t Fence Me In” by Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra board president Dennis Willhoit.
Next up is the Christmas Ball, sponsored by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild, on Dec. 3 at The Club, and the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra “Merry & Bright” holiday concert on Dec. 11 at Bridge View Center. The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is Ottumwa’s “hometown” orchestra, presenting seven concerts in Ottumwa each year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.