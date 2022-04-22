JOHNSTON — Across the state of Iowa, Delta Dental of Iowa and its Foundation provided $3.3 million to 264 organizations to address oral and overall health needs in 2021.
Delta Dental’s giving had an impact in all 99 counties of Iowa and supported a wide variety of projects that address health equity and access to care.
“As a not-for-profit insurance company, we are passionate about improving the health and wellness of the communities we serve,” said Jeff Russell, president and CEO, Delta Dental of Iowa. “From providing toothbrushes at Head Start to hosting our first ever free vision clinic to funding the expansion of community health centers, Delta Dental works with nonprofit partners to build stronger and healthier communities. These partnerships remove barriers, expand access and increase health equity for all Iowans.”
Delta Dental focuses its giving on programs that strengthen the connections between oral and overall health, including wellness, vision and healthcare related activities, and projects that promote healthy smiles of all Iowans. Ottumwa-area organizations that receiving funding included:
— Rethink Your Drink water bottle filling stations for schools like Eddyville Elementary and Cardinal Elementary.
— I-Smile preventive education and/or Toothbrush Donations to American Home Finding Association's I-Smile program, SIEDA Head Start and Pekin Community School's Health Fair.
— Several regional and statewide projects like $25,000 for the Latinx Project for Latinas Latinos Al Exito Inc.
Delta Dental of Iowa serves 1.5 million members and more than 3,900 Iowa employers to provide dental and vision insurance benefits for their employees.