DES MOINES — The best cookie bakers from across the state put their top creations to the test in the Midwest Living Cookies competition judged Tuesday, Aug. 16 and Wednesday, Augus. 17 at the 2022 Iowa State Fair.
Pam Van Essen, of Ottumwa, won the following awards: Midwest Living Cookies - Molded or Pressed - Filled Cookies, first place; and Midwest Living Cookies - Ethnic Cookies - Macarons (French-style), third place.
