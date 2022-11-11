The Ottumwa School District is one step closer to adding a new elementary school on Douma’s campus as part of the district’s “Be the Best” initiative.
On Wednesday, the Ottumwa Board of Education received a virtual tour and approved the final design of the new addition from Kalyssa Warden and Jeff Sandberg of Legat Architects.
The new school, which will eventually house grades 3-5, is part of phase two of the “Be the Best” initiative, a two-year plan launched by the district in January 2021. Superintendent Mike McGrory announced this phase, formally named “Vision of Excellence,” in March.
The new 54,000 square-foot addition will include classroom and learning spaces for grades 3-5; a collaboration space; storage areas for curriculum items; designated classrooms for special education and talented and gifted programs; calming/changing rooms; a main office suite that will house the principal and nurse’s offices; a new gym; a new art room overlooking a new courtyard; a new library; a new band room/music suite; conference room space for teacher and staff meetings; a parking lot; a new playground; and an additional cafeteria space that will connect to the existing cafeteria at Douma.
Warden said classroom sizes and other features for the new elementary school are similar to Liberty. Additionally, it was important to the district to “keep that small, neighborhood feel,” McGrory said.
The overall cost of the project is projected at $21.5 million, which will leave about $18 million for remaining projects at the high school, including a new competition gym. McGrory said the $21.5 million price tag is higher than what the district hoped, but he believes there’s value in the project that outweighs the cost.
“It was important to us that we maintained the integrity of the project and we get what our students and staff need,” he said. “So when you look at $21.5, I think a fair question would be, ‘Could we have value engineered more out of this project to get to the [originally projected] $18 million?’ We absolutely could’ve, but I think we would’ve lost integrity of the project, and we would’ve no longer been able to meet the needs of our students and staff.”
In March, McGrory said the district has $41 million available for capital projects over the next four to five years. About $31 million will come from SAVE funds (state tax money), $5 million from cash reserves and $5 million from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Additionally, McGrory said $1.6 million will be available each year to fund ongoing capital and maintenance needs.
Substantial completion of the project is slated for the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Once the new school is finished, south side students in grades 1-5 will attend school at the current Douma location, OHS will become a 10-12 grade building, Evans will become an 8-9 grade building and Liberty will become a 6-7 grade building.
In other news:
— Morgan Brown was re-elected and sworn in as president of the board of education, and Jeremy Weller was re-elected and sworn in as vice president. Becky Appleget was also re-appointed and sworn in as the board reporting secretary.
— The board approved an early resignation incentive proposal for certified staff (teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors) to notify the district of their departure prior to the upcoming academic year in order to determine openings for vacant positions as soon as possible. Certified staff can earn $5,000 if they notify the district by Dec. 1, 2022, and $3,000 if they provide notification by Jan. 3, 2023. McGrory said the incentive proposal is not to encourage staff to leave the district, but for staff to provide notification as soon as possible so the district can have ample time to fill their positions.
