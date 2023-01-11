OTTUMWA — Monday, Jan. 16 is the state and federal holiday to honor the birthday of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. City offices will be closed, and some city services are changed due to the holiday.
The following offices will be closed for the holiday:
— City Hall
— Ottumwa Public Works Central Garage
— Ottumwa Police Department Records Desk
— Ottumwa, Calvary and Jewish Cemetery office
— Ottumwa Public Library
— Ottumwa/ Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center
Residential trash and recycling normally collected on Monday, Jan. 16 will be picked up Tuesday, Jan. 17. North and South side bulk item collection, as well as Christmas tree collection, will be done Thursday, Jan. 19. All other collection trash and recycling routes are the same. There will be no changes to county customer collection dates.
The Beach Ottumwa will be open 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. regular hours. Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices at 230 Turner Drive will also be open regular hours.
