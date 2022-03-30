AMES – America’s SBDC Iowa has announced the winners of its 2022 special entrepreneur awards, including an Ottumwa entrepreneur.
Krista Tedrow, founder of No Opportunity Wasted in Ottumwa, received the 2022 Tenacity and Grit Award. The award recognizes an entrepreneur who has an unstoppable spirit. Although they have faced challenges along their journey, they achieved their goals and success without giving up or backing down. They lift up others around them.
Kelly Prickett, regional director of the Indian Hills Community College SBDC, shares her experience working with Tedrow:
“I have the privilege of working with Krista on clarifying her growth goals for her company. She has great vision, energy and passion for her business and the success of other entrepreneurs."
Tedrow has overcome adversity and is a role model to many. She speaks to young adults and explains how your past does not define you. Even though her business and family keep her busy, she still makes time to speak to budding entrepreneurs about having a circle of influence around you. Her journey to overcome challenges is what helped her create her company, No Opportunity Wasted.
Other winners include Jackson Kimle, president and founder of Kimle Aquaculture, LLC dba Midland Company, for the 2022 Think Big Award, and Terrence Thames, founder of Cocoa Creative, for 2022 Encompass Award.
Lisa Shimkat, state director of America’s SBDC Iowa, agrees that Tedrow, Kimle and Thames are very deserving of these awards, saying “We are honored to have clients who have worked diligently to move their businesses forward while showing a strong commitment to their communities and customers. We are delighted to be able to recognize their hard work and success with these awards.”
For additional information about Tedrow, visit noopportunitywastedllc.com.
America’s SBDC Iowa is an outreach program of Iowa State University’s Ivy College of Business and the Office of Economic Development and Industry Relations. Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling and practical, affordable training workshops.