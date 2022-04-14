OTTUMWA — Fareway in Ottumwa raised $3,116 through its March Round Up program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, making it among the top five stores across all Fareway locations.
On Wednesday, Fareway presented a check to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases.
Overall, Fareway Stores, Inc. raised $191,000 for MDA during their spring Round Up campaign.
Fareway has partnered with MDA since 1992 in order to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases. From Feb. 28 to March 19, Fareway locations participated in the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day fundraising program in which associates ask guests to round up their total at checkout for MDA. Each donation symbolizes the movement to cure these diseases for MDA families in the communities Fareway serves.
Funds raised through 2022 Shamrocks Round Up Campaign support ground-breaking research and care, including the MDA Care Center at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. They also help give kids ages 8-17 the opportunity to experience MDA Summer Camp, providing them with life-long skills, friendships, confidence and independence — at no cost to their families.