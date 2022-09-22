OTTUMWA — This past year, new code adoptions were put in place in regards to outdoor burning. With the temperatures dropping and fall clean-up coming up, the Ottumwa Fire Department wants to remind residents of the following:
— Recreational fires: No permit shall be required for recreational fires. Recreational fires shall be limited to manufactured fire pit appliances, above or below ground fire pits protected by metal, stone or concrete. Recreational fires shall be located at least 15 feet from any structure or combustible material. Recreational fires shall be limited to 3 feet or less in diameter and 2 feet or less in height. Burning material shall be limited to clean dry wood or commercial fireplace logs. Recreational fires shall be limited to between the hours of 11a.m. and 11 p.m.
— Portable or approved by fire code official permanent outdoor fireplaces: Portable or permanent outdoor fireplaces shall be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions and the following:
- Only fire wood that is dry can be used.
- Constantly attended by an adult.
- An approved method of extinguishment is present during use.
- Must not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material.
— Leaves are defined as leaves and twigs smaller than one inch in diameter and two feet in length. Open burning of leaves shall be permitted on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. from Nov. 1-30. A permit is not required for burning of leaves.
