OTTUMWA — The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) has collected critical funds in the community since 1954 — one dollar at a time — as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Ottumwa Fire Fighters Local 395 will be continuing this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advanced care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
Dedicated fire fighters from Ottumwa Fire will hit the streets at various intersections throughout Ottumwa with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to donate to MDA throughout Labor Day Weekend. Last year, Ottumwa Fire was able to raise over $17,900 thanks to the generosity of the Ottumwa community.
Individuals and local businesses can also support the fire fighters by donating online at: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/team/15687
The partnership between MDA and IAFF began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating MDA its charity of choice and vowing to continue raising awareness and funds until cures are found. To date, the nearly seven-decade partnership has raised more than $679 million with involvement from over 300,000 fire fighters nationwide. These funds have led in part to over a dozen FDA-approved drugs in as many years for those with neuromuscular disease.
