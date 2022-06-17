OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa recently passed an ordinance to re-establish the Human Rights Commission in the City of Ottumwa and will now begin accepting applications.
The Commission will consist of nine members all serving three-year terms effective July 1, with three members’ terms expiring or up for re-appointment in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The date and time of the Human Rights Commission meetings will be determined at a later date once the Commission has appointed members. The meetings of the Commission are open to the public.
Citizen participation on boards and commissions does require a commitment of time and effort. Appointments to these boards and commissions are made by the mayor and approved by the Ottumwa City Council. Any resident of Ottumwa who is interested in serving on the Human Rights Commission or any of the other boards or commissions can either request an application form at the mayor's office on the first floor at City Hall or go to ottumwa.us for an online application.
For additional details, call 641-683-0600.
