OTTUMWA — Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis has announced that their 2023 scholarship program has granted a total of $5,150 to six area high school seniors this summer for the 2023-24 academic school year.
For well over 40 years, Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis Club has been granting local students scholarship funds to pursue further education.
This year’s scholarship recipients are: Viridiana Castellanos-Ortiz, Kaitlyn Baeza, Yuleni Curiel, Noah Trucano, Andrew Gallegos and Tyler Johnson.
“I am so proud to serve on the Scholarship Committee for Hy-Noon Kiwanis.” says John Hunolt, scholarship committee member. “I enjoy seeing and reviewing the applications submitted from really talented and selfless students in Wapello County. It is an honor every year to grant several local students these scholarships to help them pursue further education.”
Hy-Noon Kiwanis is a not-for-profit community organization with the sole mission of “Serving the Children of The World.” Ottumwa’s Hy-Noon Kiwanis was established in 1969 in Ottumwa. The group holds various fundraisers throughout the year to be able to provide the children of Wapello County opportunities to be successful in the community.
