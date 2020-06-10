OTTUMWA — Like many organizations and career training programs, Ottumwa Job Corps has had to make some adjustments since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March.
Since May 11 Job Corps has offered online learning. Center Director Taren Ferguson said it was challenging for faculty to get to an online platform quickly. The students, she said, have responded well to the change, but there’s another challenge they have to deal with.
“They don’t have structure,” Ferguson said. “They’ve [faculty and students] handled it well and found ways to get creative and remain engaged.”
From programs that range from nursing to welding — the students don’t get the hands-on training that they are used to. While most students have adjusted, Ferguson said some struggle.
“Most students do prefer in person and continue to learn and grow; they can still get individualized support,” she said. “We’re here 24/7 if they are needing something they can reach out, these are some of the several facets we offer. We’re all trying to be fluid with changes and transparent with everything that has come our way.”
Students who struggle financially with the online classes are able to get financial aid support.
“It just makes us feel really good that we can be generous enough to support students to cover those extra costs,” Ferguson said. “It’s definitely a way for us to ease pain for students. We’re very very thankful the funding came from the federal government.”
What will the future of Job Corps look like in a few months from now?
“As for the future of Job Corps we are slowly working to allow students to come back to campus,” Ferguson said. “We’re keeping all CDC guidelines. With these guidelines — it will look different. Things will change, but we’re still offering the same training and our integrity of our mission will be there.”
“I commend our staff for being flexible and fluid with changes,” she added. “We’ve had to move more quickly and show our community on what’s happening. We’re excited to get our kids back.”