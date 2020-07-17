OTTUMWA — Police said an Ottumwa man intentionally set a fire at 1033 Bruce Street Wednesday.
Keith Terrell Orry, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged Wednesday evening with first-degree arson, a class B felony.
Court documents from the Ottumwa Police Department said Orry lit a pile of trash, clothing and other items on fire in the middle of a bedroom at the residence.
Police say Orry has started fires there before, and that he has made statements that he was going to burn the residence down before.
The home has been paraded by the city’s health department since September 2019.