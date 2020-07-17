OTTUMWA — Police said a man assaulted and stole items from a person Wednesday evening.
Jeremy Winston, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged with first-degree robbery, a class B felony.
Police said Winston, at about 6 p.m. Wednesday at 821 Albia Road, punched a victim in the face. When the victim fell to the ground, police said, Winston continued punishing and kicking the victim.
Court filings say police allege that Winston stole the victim’s debit card, earrings, necklace and cell phone.
Police said the incident was captured on video surveillance footage at a nearby store.