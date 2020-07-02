CHILLICOTHE — A single-vehicle crash led to the death of an Ottumwa man Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says Tylor Andrew Collins, 26, of Ottumwa, died in a vehicle accident on Eddyville Road south of 143rd St., about 6.5 miles northwest of Ottumwa.
The accident was reported at 6:35 a.m. Thursday. According to the minimal crash report released by the Iowa State Patrol, Collins was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 southbound on Eddyville Road. The vehicle drove off the roadway to the right, struck an embankment and went airborne.
The state patrol says the vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned. Collins was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.