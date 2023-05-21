BLOOMFIELD — An Ottumwa man was killed in a motorcycle collision with a pickup truck in Davis County Saturday evening.
Reese Jones, 19, of Ottumwa, died as the result of a high-speed chase at the intersection of Highway 2 and U.S. 34 about 9 p.m.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, Jones was fleeing law enforcement southbound on U.S. 63 and entered the intersection with Highway 2, when he struck a stopped 2007 Ford F-150 driven by 17-year-old Jason Rich of New London.
Jones was transported to Davis County Hospital and Clinics, where he was pronounced dead. Rich was uninjured in the accident.
The ISP was assisted by law enforcement personnel from Wapello and Davis counties.
