CLIVE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Bryan Howard won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Lucky Cherries” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at BP, located at 1340 Albia Road in Ottumwa, and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
Lucky Cherries is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.82. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.
