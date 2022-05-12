Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will meet Tuesday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotel Ottumwa.
Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature Ashlie Vivian, jewelry designer and owner of Ashlie Vivian Jewelry Design in Ottumwa, and speaker Jan Schiferl. Her presentation is titled “A Change in Plans.” She will also be providing music and was named 2013 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
For reservations, call 641-777-1140 or email millertime092576@gmail.com by Saturday, May 14.